PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A man that repeatedly fired a gun while intoxicated in Prairie du Chien recently was sentenced to four months in jail.
Jason M. Byers, 38, of Tomah, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Crawford County Circuit Court to charges of intoxicated use of a firearm and disorderly conduct. As part of a plea deal, a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed.
Police said Byers was found trying to conceal himself in a group of trees on Aug. 8 after gunshots were reported in the area of West Wisconsin and South Main streets. A gun magazine was found in Byers’ pocket, and a 9 mm handgun was found in the trees.
Authorities determined Byers was intoxicated and fired eight to 10 shots, but no injuries or property damage was reported.