Internal restrictions on Federal Aviation Administration staff meant to guard against spreading COVID-19 have the potential to delay planned, and started, upgrades at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Over the winter, contractors began interior work on what will be a $2 million total airfield lighting upgrade at the airport, according to Airport Director Todd Dalsing. They were able to finish that and are ready to move on to the next phase.
"Both of our runways are going to get rid of the old incandescent bulbs that have been there forever," he said. "They will get new LED lighting and all the cables. All that part is underground along the runways."
Crews just are waiting for the ground to thaw a bit more and for the arrival of a construction observation engineer from the FAA.
"We have to cross the FAA's existing cables that deal with navigation," Dalsing said. "When you make that trench, they want to be on-site to make sure those are not damaged or touched."
Any time an airport has a construction project that could affect any FAA equipment, federal officials must be present. Dalsing acknowledged the need for those precautions, especially given that the navigation systems are crucial for safety.
But when he reached out to the FAA division in question, Dalsing said he received a response claiming that COVID-19 restrictions on staff could cause a delay.
Regional FAA officials did not provide a comment for this story. But the agency lists some of its restrictions on its website:
"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily stopped most construction projects at agency facilities to ensure the safety of employees, contractors and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency is continuing projects that are in critical phases and would affect operations or safety if not completed. For now, the FAA is delaying the start of new projects. ...
The FAA and airport sponsors will work collaboratively to do whatever is reasonably possible to avoid delays in project construction and reduce the delay time when possible."
Dalsing said he has communicated closely with the staffs for U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, as well as U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in hopes of resolving the issue.
Hinson discovered the problems while flying back to Washington, D.C., from Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, where a runway renovation is held up for the same reason.
"These delays are wasting taxpayer dollars and disproportionately hurting our rural economy in Iowa," she said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "Local small businesses and their employees that would be working on these projects can’t afford to lose business right now. I will continue pushing the FAA to solve this problem.”
Dalsing said some peers at other airports around the country have tried to compromise with the FAA by offering livestreams of work near federal infrastructure but have been turned down.