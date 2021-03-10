FARLEY, Iowa — The Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District will need a new home after Western Dubuque Community School Board members rescinded the agreement for the branch to be housed at Drexler Middle School.
Board members voted unanimously this week to retract the agreement. The library has until Sept. 8 to move, but officials plan to leave Drexler about a month earlier, said Michael Wright, director of the library district.
“It would be pretty awkward for us to go that long,” he said. “We will be out the first week of August.”
Discussion about moving the library started last year when school district officials brought safety concerns about the shared space to the library’s Board of Trustees, prompting officials to change the branch’s hours so it is only open outside of the school day.
“We adjusted the hours of the public library, but until that point, we were open to the public during school days, and there was a safety issue there,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
He said a portion of the room where the library is housed will be used as a school library, and other parts may be renovated into classroom space or a computer lab.
“It depends on where the needs are at that time,” he said. “We’ve got a really large 6th-grade class coming in next year.”
Wright said he is working with City of Farley officials to find a new home for the branch. If one is not secured by August, popular books will go to other branches, while many others will be stored.
“We are talking about the possibility of loading up our van and going to Farley to have a bookmobile (until a new location is found),” he said. “I assume something is going to pop up sooner rather than later for a branch location.”
Library district officials surveyed Farley-area residents last year about how often they use resources at the local branch.
When asked how important the library was to their family, 65% of 124 people who answered the question said “very important or important,” and 86% of 120 respondents to another question said it was “very important or important” to the community.
Wright said he hopes to secure a new location soon.
“We’ve definitely heard some concerns, but without a place to go we are kind of stuck,” he said. “We just have to take it one day at a time.”
Also this week, the WD school board:
- Approved the 2021-2022 school year calendar. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will begin school Aug. 23, and preschoolers will start the following day. The last scheduled day of classes is May 26.
Set a public hearing for April 12 on a proposal to raise the district’s property tax levy by about 3 cents to $11.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. If approved, property owners with a home valued at about $196,000 would see a $32.53 annual increase to the district portion of their taxes.