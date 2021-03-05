Dubuque City Council members this week held their first of six planned budget sessions for next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
During each session, council members will hear budget presentations from all city departments as they work to finalize the budget, which, under state law, must be approved by March 31. A final budget hearing on the budget is slated for March 24. Below are highlights from the recommended budgets presented on Wednesday.
City Manager’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $849,196.
- Expenditures projected: $1,765,060.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 7.4% increase.
- Tax support requested: $915,864.
- Tax support current year: $799,263.
- Employment change: Creates the director, data analyst and secretary for the Office of Shared Prosperity, along with director of strategic partnerships positions, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 11.08 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages included the creation of the Office of Shared Prosperity, which includes revising the existing neighborhood development specialist position to instead serve as the office’s director; $25,000 for outreach, education and empowerment activities related to the Climate Action Plan; and $32,900 to hire Public Works LLC to advise, assist and facilitate the City Planning Department toward the implementation of the Dubuque Community Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan.
City Council
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,211.
- Expenditures projected: $150,131.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 1.1% increase.
- Tax support requested: $148,920.
- Tax support current year: $147,315.
- Employment change: None.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
City Attorney’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $529,757.
- Expenditures projected: $1,042,951.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 2.7% increase.
- Tax support requested: $513,194.
- Tax support current year: $495,694.
- Employment change: Full-time paralegal position changed to full-time legal administrative assistant position. There is the equivalent of 5.62 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
City Clerk’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $283,403.
- Expenditures projected: $417,500.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 5.3% increase.
- Tax support requested: $134,097.
- Tax support current year: $122,910.
- Employment change: No changes to current employees. There is the equivalent of three full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
Human Resources Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $585,739.
- Expenditures projected: $1,081,825.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 12.5% increase.
- Tax support requested: $496,086.
- Tax support current year: $420,815.
- Employment change: Adding a new development training coordinator position, along with a scanning intern, resulting in the equivalent of 6.13 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $17,500 for the hiring of a third-party consultant to conduct exit interviews.
Public Information Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $550,598.
- Expenditures projected: $718,020.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 2.1% increase.
- Tax support requested: $167,422.
- Tax support current year: $185,243.
- Employment change: Moves the architect intern position from the public information office budget to the engineering budget, resulting in the equivalent of six full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.
Information Services Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $618,844.
- Expenditures projected: $1,675,984.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 6.6%.
- Tax support requested: $1,057,140.
- Tax support current year: $989,585.
- Employment change: Requests no additional hires to the department, which has the equivalent of nine full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages included $14,400 for 80 hours of consulting services to evaluate the domain naming service for the city’s active directory environment; and $7,500 for the installation of a firewall between Dubuque Regional Airport and the city core network.
Media Services Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $578,847.
- Expenditures projected: $285,436.
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 2% decrease.
- Tax support requested: $0.
- Tax support current year: $0.
- Employment change: None. There is the equivalent of 2.25 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None.