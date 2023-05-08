Friday night dances at Melody Mill in Dubuque were for singles, and in 1951, Tom Brewer, 19, and Peggy Altman, 18, both fit that description.
The Dubuque couple met at the popular dance hall when Tom spotted Peggy across the room and asked her to dance.
“He was a good dancer,” Peggy Brewer, now 90, said. “He was irresistible.”
Tom, now 91, was already a hardworking business owner when he met Peggy, and Friday nights at “The Mill” were his only social indulgence.
When he was 11 years old, Tom went in and out of every business on Main Street and beyond until someone hired him. The butcher at Mollie’s Market on Iowa Street was the lucky recipient of Tom’s floor-sweeping skills and eventually took him on as a butcher’s apprentice.
“I’ve had to fend for myself from the time I was 12 years old,” he said.
By the time he was 17, Tom owned a building at 501 E. 22nd St. and had opened his butcher shop, Brewer’s Market. He lived in the apartment above the shop.
When Tom and Peggy began dating, their Melody Mill night became Saturday night.
“That was the night for bringing dates (to the dance),” Tom said.
The couple dated for about a year. Tom claims he never got to propose because Peggy didn’t give him a chance to ask.
“I took out the ring, and she grabbed it and said, ‘That’s mine,’” he said.
The couple married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on April 26, 1952. They recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.
After a Chicago honeymoon, which they spent dancing and eating at restaurants such as The Berghoff and Miller’s Pub, two iconic eateries in Chicago’s Loop, they moved into Tom’s apartment above his butcher shop.
A year later, Tom was drafted into the Army. They closed the butcher shop and spent the two years of Tom’s military service at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where their daughter Gerilyn was born.
In 1955, Tom and Peggy returned to Dubuque and re-opened the butcher shop. A few years later, they made the difficult decision to close it for good.
“Supermarkets were the future,” Tom said. “We were kind of seeing how that was happening.”
Tom took a job as district meat supervisor for Eagle Supermarkets, a position he held until his retirement. Peggy was able to be a stay-at-home mother to their children.
The couple eventually bought a home on Chaney Road and had six more children after Gerilyn — Cindy Widmar, Bill, Patti Finn, Susan, Tom and Steve. They also have 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Cindy, of Dubuque, remembers a carefree childhood.
“Chaney Road wasn’t built up then,” she said. “We were outside a lot. There was a lot of wide-open space to run and play. We would put on plays in the basement that all the neighborhood kids would come to, and Mom would make popcorn and Kool-Aid.”
Gerilyn, of New Rochelle, N.Y., said her father was always an equal partner with his wife when it came to work around the house.
“He would come home from work and pitch in with whatever needed doing,” she said. “He cooked Sunday breakfast and dinner and taught us how to make bread and noodles from scratch. At the time, nobody else’s dad was doing that.”
Cindy remembers her mother cooking dinner every night and everybody sitting around the dinner table.
“I remember her at the (kitchen) counter when she was cooking with the radio on singing along,” she said.
Gerilyn and Cindy both remember their parents’ love of dancing. Tom and Peggy took lessons and would practice their routines in the family basement.
“They square danced and round danced for years,” Gerilyn said. “Dad taught us girls to dance by standing on his feet to learn the waltz and the box step.”
Peggy also sewed the couples’ dance outfits.
“I liked to sew,” she said. “Sewing, baking and singing — I liked them all.”
Every year, Tom and Peggy would go into Chicago to dance and see as many live theater performances as they could.
“They would share their excitement by bringing us playbills and albums of the musicals they would see,” Gerilyn said.
When they came back, Tom and Peggy would load up two cars with kids for the annual family vacation to Lake Delhi.
“We would rent a cabin,” Tom said. “We had to be careful where we walked because there were kids everywhere.”
Tom and Peggy enjoyed riding bikes together around town, and at 60 years old, Tom decided to ride RAGBRAI.
“He needed to have surgery on his knee and wanted to ride it at least once before he had the surgery,” Cindy said.
Tom completed his first RAGBRAI, then had his knee surgery. He would continue riding RAGBRAI for several more years.
Every Friday night, Tom and Peggy would hire a babysitter and go out for dinner and dancing.
“Timmerman’s (Supper Club) was one of our favorite places,” Tom said. “They used to have music and dancing after dinner.”
Gerilyn said it was only on one special occasion that the kids would get to join their parents for a Friday night dinner.
“You only got to join them if your birthday was that week,” she said. “And then you got to pick the restaurant.”
Every year since their first anniversary, Tom has had a dozen red roses delivered to Peggy on April 26.
“They really love each other,” Cindy said. “They went dancing. They went on dates. They worked together. Even now, it’s amazingly beautiful.”
Cindy recalls a time when Tom didn’t have a Valentine’s Day card for Peggy and demanded that they open up the activity office in their apartment building so he could make one.
“It’s that kind of love, just that type of attention that they give each other,” she said.
Peggy said that when she and Tom first started dating, she was expecting a lot of dancing and music and nights at Melody Mill.
“Instead, most of our dates were going around to the farms and picking up chickens (for the butcher shop),” she said. “We did that a lot.”
But Peggy didn’t mind.
“I didn’t really care what we did,” she said. “I just wanted to be with him.”
