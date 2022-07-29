A man was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver.
Tracy M. Kaune, 28, of Bellevue, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by Lawrence F. Kruse, 75, of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of serious injury by vehicle-operating while under the influence was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
The crash occurred at about 6:05 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020, at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. A crash report states that Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge onto Wacker when Kaune ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into vehicles driven by Kevin R. Willis and Jennifer W. Ewers.
That report stated that Kruse and Hailey M. Lynch, who was a passenger in Kaune’s vehicle, were both taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment following the crash. Ewers and passenger Alec B. Witt both reported minor injuries but were not taken by ambulance for medical treatment.
Kruse died on Sept. 9, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a result of an auto accident, according to his obituary.
Kaune was arrested and taken to Dubuque Law Enforcement Center after the crash, court documents state.
“(An officer) observed Kaune to be very unsteady on his feet, had red and watery eyes and slurred speech,” documents state. “Kaune also vomited throughout processing. He also admitted to drinking and to being drunk when asked.”
Kaune said he drank two beers while on Main Street and smoked marijuana about a half-hour prior to the crash, documents state. However, Kaune later told officers he did not drink any beer but drank half of a “big” bottle of vodka.
Kaune refused to provide a breath sample but allowed a blood test to be performed.
Kaune initially was charged with operating while under the influence in relation to the crash.
But the homicide charge was filed in October 2020, about a month after Kruse died. The charge of serious injury by vehicle also was added at that time, with documents reporting that it was in relation to the injuries suffered by Ewers.
A plea agreement in the case was filed on July 12. Both prosecutors and Kaune agreed on a 25-year prison sentence, according to plea documents.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III did not respond to a call for comment.