A man was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver.

Tracy M. Kaune, 28, of Bellevue, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by Lawrence F. Kruse, 75, of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death.

