A campus protest 50 years ago this spring caused University of Dubuque officials to cancel that year’s baccalaureate services.
Protests spread across the nation in the wake of the deaths of four students at Kent State University in Ohio and American military involvement in Cambodia.
Students at all three of Iowa’s state universities had been given the option of withdrawing from school before the end of the semester without penalty. Classes were not canceled, but students could leave and take the grade they had already earned.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the protest in its May 7, 1970, edition.
UD PROTEST ENDS IN VIOLENCEThe University of Dubuque bore the brunt of a protest against U.S. involvement in Cambodia and the deaths of four Kent State students yesterday afternoon that turned into a student disturbance with racial overtones early this morning.
The UD administration gave students the option of leaving school now and taking the grades they have earned so far or staying for next week’s final exams in the wake of thousands of dollars damage to university property done last night.
About 40 students and non-students that had occupied the UD’s administrative heart, Van Vliet Hall, left that building shortly after 7 a.m. this morning after occupying the building since about midnight.
Students began the incidents that evolved into violence Wednesday afternoon with a demonstration in honor of the Kent State four.
UD officials said the complexion of the peaceful protest changed at 10:46 last night, when the Dubuque Fire Department answered a call at the Black Student Center.
Fire Chief Robert Dunphy said this morning the blaze was probably set by sticking an ignited broom under the porch of the center, where dry leaves and old material fed the flames.
Subjects then entered a Bennett Street dormitory that houses a fraternity thought to be linked to the fire. Five students in the dormitory were allegedly assaulted and minor damage was done to the building.
A group of students then returned to the front of Van Vliet Hall, where they entered the building shortly before midnight.
Students milled about early this morning, with conversation divided between concern over grades and last night’s incidents.
In Van Vliet Hall, however, there was despair as administrative personnel surveyed the damage.
A deep scratch had been cut into a polished wood table, potato chips, orange peelings and glass littered the floor and chairs with cushions were tipped everywhere. Damage was found on all floors. Missing were typewriters, coin collections and cameras. Doorknobs were knocked off and some doors were completely smashed in.