MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A Monticello nurse who stole pain medication from an intensive-care-unit patient was sentenced today to four months in prison.
Kelly K. Postel, 43, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to two federal drug charges.
She must serve a one-year term of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
A press release states that Postel admitted in a plea agreement to obtaining extra fentanyl and morphine from a hospital pharmacy between October and December of 2018 above what she needed for patients’ prescribed amounts. Postel then injected herself while at work with the leftover drugs, prosecutors said.
Postel also admitted to taking fentanyl from an unconscious, intensive-care patient on Dec. 10, 2018, in a Cedar Rapids hospital by using a syringe to withdraw it from an intravenous line and injected herself while still at work and caring for patients.
"Postel admitted she was impaired in her judgment and in being able to do routine nursing tasks after taking the pain medications," states the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Postel also was fined $5,500, ordered to pay restitution for the drugs she stole and the cost of prosecution; and made to forfeit her nursing license.