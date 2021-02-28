The heavy snowfall this winter in the tri-state area has the potential to cause water-quality problems as the larger-than-average snowpack now begins to melt.
Dubuque has received 55.5 inches of snowfall so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service. That far exceeds the city’s yearly average of 43 inches.
And an unusually long cold spell kept much of that snowfall in place until temperatures began to climb over the past week.
“Normally, you’ll get a little snow in November and December, then that would melt,” said City of Dubuque Civil Engineer Deron Muehring, who works with stormwater. “This year, we didn’t get any early, then got all of it in a short period of time. I don’t think we got much melt from the beginning of the season.”
The melting of that snow and ice — both from urban and rural locales — could cause water-quality problems for smaller, local streams and rivers, as well as the Mississippi River if things go a certain way.
Dirty snow
Despite the vast expanses of white that local residents saw in recent weeks, it is important to remember that snow neither comes down nor remains clean.
As flakes fall, they can gather pollutants in the air as if they are sticky, according to surface water specialist Gary Oberts, of St. Paul, Minn., in his paper “Influence of snowmelt dynamics on stormwater runoff quality.”
“First, falling snowflakes are effective scavengers of both particular and aerosol pollutants,” Oberts writes. “After snow has fallen, the snowpack is subject to both episodic and continuous deposition of airborne pollutants from local urban emissions, as well as long-distance transport of pollutants from activities unrelated to the locale.”
In cities, once snow has fallen, vehicles deposit petroleum products and additives in it. Snowplow crews lay salt and other de-icing materials. Oberts found that plowing snow to a roadside edge allows all of those to accumulate through the winter.
In rural areas in both Iowa and Wisconsin, nitrogen and phosphorus runoff from snowmelt has been found to cause such catastrophic problems downstream that farmers are restricted from applying manure to fields atop the snowpack in situations particularly found in the Driftless area.
“For farms with livestock, prolonged snow cover can make manure spreading very difficult,” said Crawford County (Wis.) Conservationist Dave Troester. “In Wisconsin, farms should not be applying manure to frozen or snow-covered ground on their steeper sloped fields. As most of Crawford County falls under that category, prolonged snow cover and the resulting frost in the ground can make finding adequate areas to (safely) spread manure difficult.”
But Troester said sometimes farmers have little choice, as manure levels build up to the point where some needs to be gotten rid of.
The thaw
University of Dubuque biochemistry professor Adam Hoffman has been a central figure in water-quality monitoring in the area for years. He recently co-authored a decadelong study of phosphorus runoff due to snowmelt at University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Pioneer Farm.
That study found that nutrient runoff from snowmelt, as well as rain-on-snow events, is not only a significant percentage of annual nutrient runoff but also occurs “at a time and in a form that has potential to adversely affect water quality.”
“For farmers who have to spread manure in the winter — especially onto snow — that is not incorporated into the soil yet,” Hoffman said. “We have the grounds frozen, maybe 6 inches now, so when it melts, that water isn’t going to infiltrate into the soil. So it is going to flow right off into the nearest stream.”
His study showed that snowmelt and rain-on-snow events reach higher phosphorus-to-water ratios compared to healthy surface water standards than rain events do. Therefore, it concluded that snowmelt “must be considered” when evaluating management systems and designing models for ways to transport water from field to stream.
“Lots of people really underestimate it,” Hoffman said. “But we looked at how much nitrogen and phosphorus were leaving throughout the entire year, over 10 years. We found that in some years, the largest transport of nitrogen and phosphorus occurred in a snowmelt event. You could be ignoring the largest main transporter for the entire year.”
Hoffman acknowledged that sometimes for farmers, spreading manure in winter is a necessity. But he said that is a big source of these nutrients, particularly when dealing with a snowpack as large as the one this season. And he said if a spring rain hits said snowpack, the outcomes are even worse.
According to a 2019 study by Oberts, the intensity of rain-on-snow events is “usually greater than a summer thunderstorm because the soil is saturated or frozen and the rapidly melting snowpack provides added runoff volume.”
These problems are not relegated to only rural areas, of course. Hoffman said that in cities, there is enough impact from dog waste to make a difference.
More notably, the chlorides from road salt and other pollutants cause harm.
In Dubuque, according to the city’s website, all of that snowmelt runs through 146 miles of storm sewer pipe, 6,032 stormwater intakes, 473 stormwater outlets and 1,919 stormwater manholes. That water eventually runs into the Mississippi River.
And under the federal Clean Water Act — which regulates pollution in navigable waters such as the Mississippi River and all surface water deemed “significant” to them, like every other stream, creek and river in the area — the amount of pollutants running into surface water via stormwater systems is not limited.
To get a permit to discharge treated wastewater into a river, Muehring explained, a city’s treated water must meet standards of how much phosphorus and nitrogen, as well as other nutrients, are in it.
Cities must receive permits to discharge stormwater — including snowmelt — into a river as well. But Muehring said there are no such literal standards for those.
“There aren’t numerical limits we can discharge,” he said.
Instead, cities have a checklist of best practices they must implement to secure those permits.
Chief among the pollutants running into rivers during winter are those chlorides because of road salt used to melt snow and ice.
It also is not just pollutants that trickle, stream or rush into waterways with snowmelt.
Litter, too, has been encased in an area’s snowpack. And many studies have found that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to heaps more debris and microplastics washing up on shores around the globe.
Making adjustments
Much of this is nothing new, though, as snow melts every spring.
The City of Dubuque has adjusted the way it handles snow removal and ice prevention — from changing salt amounts to upgrading technology — to lessen the burden its winters can play on water quality, while still keeping residents safe.
“Everything we do in winter operations is done with a safety focus in mind,” said Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann, whose department handles snow removal. “So, that makes things hard.”
But city staff has aimed to make a big impact by very intentionally reducing the amount of salt being used.
“We have some other tools we’re able to use. Calcium chloride, which we can blend with salt brine, is one,” Klostermann said. “We’ve been able to reduce our amount of salt use greatly over the years.”
He said that in the 1980s, Dubuque was using an average of 5,900 tons of salt per year. In the 1990s, that grew to 6,800 tons per year. In the early aughts, that rose to 7,500 tons annually.
It continued to grow as the city and its lane miles grew until 2010.
“Because of steps that have been supported by the (City) Council and city manager, we’ve been able to reduce that,” Klostermann said.
Since 2010, he said, the city has used an average of about 5,000 tons of salt per year.
“We’ve been able to do that by implementing anti-icing, the proactive event, where we go out ahead of the storm when conditions are right,” Klostermann said. “That’s about 75% less chlorides that we use when we do that.”
The city also replaced outdated equipment, investing in technology that allows operators to see how much material they are spreading, and changing to a different type of plow blade that removes more-packed-down snow.
The Clean Water Act’s stormwater permit to discharge into the Mississippi requires storing salt in such a way that it is not exposed to the elements.
“Every year, the salt comes up by barge,” Klostermann said. “Up until 2018, we would unload that, cover it with tarps and pull off of that pile as needed. In 2018, we invested in a fabric building, so now that salt that comes up in August or September is all placed inside, under cover.”
On the nutrient front, Klostermann and Muehring said the City of Dubuque has done about all it can to reduce the amount of salt and other chemicals being sent into surface water due to snowmelt. And in nonpandemic years, Klostermann’s staff attends the annual North American Snow Conference to keep up-to-date on methods and equipment.
Efforts toward understanding the impacts of snowmelt are taking place outside the City of Dubuque, as well.
Dubuque County in 2020 conducted a countywide hydrology mapping project, which considered snowpack, snowmelt and future conditions due to climate change in its planning elements. That project opened the door to a $600,000 planning grant from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, which in turn qualifies the county for millions of federal dollars in implementing runoff reduction projects.
“We’re looking at a lot of different watersheds from Highway 20 to the north — Hewitt Creek, Little Maquoketa River — and looking at (retention ponds) and wetlands and storage practices, where the next stop is doing the cost-benefit analysis,” said Dubuque County Watershed Coordinator Eric Schmechel. “We’ll be asking what is the savings from infrastructure loss and what is the benefit for ecosystem services.”
Schmechel said the county’s upcoming detailed analyses should include practices to prevent negative water quality impacts from snowmelt.
Hoffman said some of the best practices will be those already being used for other nutrient retention.
“Luckily, a lot more farmers are doing more cover crop stuff,” he said. “The water might still run off, but that cover crop is helpful in catching any of those particulates and keeping them in place on the land.”
Hoffman said keeping these nutrients in place benefits area landowners, as well as people downstream.
“Nitrogen and phosphorus are needed for the growth of plants,” he said. “With the loss of phosphorus and nitrogen in any runoff event, snowmelt as well, you’re losing the productivity of the soil. Then, that phosphorous and nitrogen is heading into our water bodies, where it does what it does — grows plants — and causes algae blooms and other problems.”
Hoffman said those are universal reasons why it is best to invest in practices to keep nutrients right where they are, even when what threatens to remove them falls in flakes.