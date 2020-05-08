Officials announced plans 70 years ago to build a gymnasium at Dubuque Senior High School that would last for many decades.
Speaking in 1950, Dubuque Community School Board President Frank Hardie predicted the gym would remain in use in the year 2000 — a prediction that held true.
The gymnasium project was completed in 1954. A $30 million renovation project for the school launched in 2016 resulted in a new walkway leading to the gymnasium, a practice gymnasium and revised concession areas.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the gymnasium plans in its May 10, 1950, edition.
GYM-AUDITORIUM PLANS EXPLAINED
The proposed gymnasium-auditorium at the Senior High School, with its seating capacity of 5,000, will still be used in the year 2000.
This view was expressed Wednesday by Frank T. Hardie, president of the board of education, who urged support of the bond issue to finance a building program that will benefit schools and community alike for many years to come.
As drawn up by the architects, the gym-auditorium will accommodate approximately 5,000 spectators for either an athletic contest or a stage presentation.
The basketball court will be 50 feet wide and 90 feet long while the stage will extend 98 feet across its front and have a depth of 46 feet. Both will be on the main floor of the building.
Seating on the main level will include folding bleachers on all sides for basketball games. They will be replaced by chairs facing the stage for auditorium events.
A balcony will be equipped with stadium-type chairs for both gym and auditorium purposes and will have press and radio booths on both sides.
Separate shower rooms and dressing quarters for boys and girls are planned for the basement, which also may contain a swimming pool and an indoor track.
As part of the building program, it is planned to provide off-street parking facilities near the new structure that will accommodate approximately 1,200 cars.
Funds were authorized in 1946 in the amount of $950,000 to build a gymnasium and vocational classrooms. The seating capacity for the gym as then planned was between 3,500 and 4,000.
“To increase the capacity requires additional funds, particularly because of the increase in the cost of building materials since 1946.”
Hardie said approximately $695,000 is needed for the gym and vocational classrooms at Senior, plus about $600,000 for a new elementary school, making a total of $1,295,000.
“In Dubuque, we have the reputation of doing things right,” Hardie said. “It is the considered opinion of the board that the people of the city favor a gym that will be large enough for athletic events staged at the college and community, as well as high school, level.”