As the high water continues to recede from Hurricane Ian’s devastation of Florida’s coastline, responders from the tri-state region already are headed there to volunteer in the relief effort.
Marty and Pam Schiessl spent Friday afternoon packing, but nothing too special — just T-shirts and shorts, closed-toed shoes and work gloves, extra sunscreen and bug spray. Anything more specialized, Marty said, the Red Cross will provide in Florida.
This will be the 33rd response Marty has joined in his seven years as a Red Cross volunteer.
“I’ve been to wildfires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, all over the country,” he said Friday. “The ins and outs sometimes get missed if you’re a total newbie. I went in blind, then learned a lot the first three times. The first thing is to look at the local news to get a gist of what the devastation looks like, what to expect — any power outages, any unusual problems.”
But this will be the first time that his wife, Pam, and sister Della Goetz also serve as volunteers. So, Marty has shifted into training mode, preparing them as best he can.
“It’s standard Red Cross training, then sharing my stories about some of the things I’ve seen and what they should expect,” he said. “Then, there is the hardship code. You could be sleeping on a cot in the staff shelter after a 12-hour day helping people affected by the disaster, but you need to get a decent sleep so you can be there again the next day.”
Marty also has tried to prepare his family for the potentially traumatic scenes they are likely to see.
“For someone new, it’s seeing all of that damage firsthand, seeing half a house out on the curb, where the water left it, dealing with all that,” he said.
The Schiessls were set to leave Saturday morning for Miami, where they would meet with their manager, then receive their work orders. From past experiences and watching recent news, Marty said he has some informed guesses regarding what they will do when there.
“We might be working right out of there (Miami), but I anticipate traveling north some ways because that’s where the most significant damage was,” he said. “Florida is not like New Orleans. It’s not below sea level, so the storm surge should be abated by the time I get there. But I expect to see lots of streets out, lots of mosquitos swarming, lots of damage.”
