As the high water continues to recede from Hurricane Ian’s devastation of Florida’s coastline, responders from the tri-state region already are headed there to volunteer in the relief effort.

Marty and Pam Schiessl spent Friday afternoon packing, but nothing too special — just T-shirts and shorts, closed-toed shoes and work gloves, extra sunscreen and bug spray. Anything more specialized, Marty said, the Red Cross will provide in Florida.

