City of Dubuque offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The closure includes Dubuque City Hall and other city offices and facilities, according to a press release.
Additionally, the Dubuque City Council will hold its second meeting of the month on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting following at 6:30 p.m.
Dubuque’s curbside trash and recycling collection will continue as normal and the Dubuque Metropolitan Landfill will be open Monday/
The Jule’s fixed-route buses, mini-buses, and downtown shuttle will operate on normal Monday schedules. Parking meter violations will not be enforced.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library will be closed.
Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues Monday.
