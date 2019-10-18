Police said DNA from a cigarette led to a Dubuque man’s arson arrest.
Mark T. Fishler, 58, of 2503 Windsor Ave., was arrested early Thursday on a charge of first-degree arson.
That charge relates to an incident late last year.
Court documents state that police responded to the Terrace Heights business office, 4001 Peru Road, on Dec. 5. Office manager Elizabeth Hayward reported that when she arrived at the office at 8:30 a.m., she checked the rent dropbox located on the door from the office to the mailroom. Hayward said she located an envelope that contained paper towels soaked with what smelled like a flammable substance. Another envelope had a small burn hole in it and contained a partially burnt Marlboro cigarette.
A review of surveillance footage shows a person wearing a mask enter the mailroom at about 4:35 a.m. and put something into the dropbox before exiting. About two minutes later, the person returns and puts something else in the dropbox.
Documents state that in the ensuing investigation, Fishler was “developed as a suspect.” At that time, he was living nearby at 5005 Falcon Drive.
A search warrant was executed at his residence on Dec. 7 by members of the Dubuque Drug Task Force after methamphetamine-manufacturing items were found in his trash, according to court documents.
Authorities reported finding batteries, pseudoephedrine, camping fuel and several other items consistent with making meth via the one-pot method, documents said. Officers also found 1.8 grams of manufactured meth and 1 gram of marijuana.
That prompted Fishler’s immediate arrest on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of meth, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Authorities also reported finding a mask that appeared to be the same as the one the person was wearing in the surveillance footage. They also located Marlboro cigarettes, an empty can of lighter fluid and paper towels with the same design as those found in the dropbox.
At that time, Fishler denied putting the items in the dropbox, but he consented to providing DNA to investigators. The evidence was sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab for analysis.
On Oct. 2, local authorities received a report from that lab that said Fishler’s DNA was on the cigarette found in the dropbox. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 11.
His next hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County is set for Oct. 25.