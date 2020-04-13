A man charged with driving a stolen pickup truck and intentionally crashing into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in Dubuque has been sentenced to probation.
Jamario D. Walton, 25, of Urbana, Ill., was arrested in January on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, first-offense domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, second-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury, assault while displaying a weapon and failure to have a valid driver’s license.
Walton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Walton was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two years of probation and 45 days in the Dubuque County Jail for violating a no-contact order.
Court documents state Jordan M. Shireman, 23, of 643 Chestnut St., was stopped at the intersection of Twin Valley Drive and Rockdale Road Jan. 9 when her vehicle was rear-ended by a truck driven by Walton. She estimated that the truck was going about 30 mph at the time of the crash.
Walton then pulled up and parked the truck so that she could not open her door. Walton exited his vehicle and demanded money.