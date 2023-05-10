Last week’s close of the Iowa Legislature’s 2023 session came with the passage of an $8.5 billion budget and a property tax cut bill that received nearly unanimous support.
Local lawmakers pointed to both highlights and shortfalls they see in the state’s budget while speaking with the Telegraph Herald following the close of the session. The TH is taking a closer look at the impacts of the recently completed session in the coming days.
While Republicans and Democrats disagreed on how funds were prioritized in the budget, legislators on both sides of the aisle cheered the property tax bill, which is projected to save taxpayers $100 million statewide.
Budget
The budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 came to more than $8.5 billion, a 3.7% increase over the current fiscal year’s budget. The budget would use 88% of the available general fund revenues projected by the nonpartisan Revenue Estimating Conference.
The budget was about $30 million less than what was proposed by Republicans in the Iowa House of Representatives and about $60 million more than what was pitched by Senate Republicans and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said her party simply was continuing to be conservative with its budgeting.
“This will continue to fill the state’s rainy day funds,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we run the checkbook. With Medicaid and Medicare systems (participation) the highest ever, with increases to education, with the (Education Savings Accounts), there is only so much we can do.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said Republicans approving a budget about 11% lower than would be allowed by law based on projected available revenues showed that they knew income tax cuts passed in prior sessions had overstretched future budgets.
“When you shortchange and underfund K-12 education … the environment, (the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services) and all those other unmet needs, then keep piling up all of these surpluses, you’re in trouble,” she said. “I believe that they know that long-term — like three years from now — that all of these different tax cuts are going to leave us without enough money to keep the lights on.”
The budget includes $107 million for education savings accounts, through which students can receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funds the state allocates each year to public schools — currently about $7,600 each — to pay for expenses at state-accredited private schools.
It also includes a $107 million — or 3% — increase in state per-pupil aid to public schools.
Other lawmakers highlighted aspects of the budget that were important to them.
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, pointed to new funding to confront foreign-born animal diseases such as avian influenza.
“(We) would like to hire another vet in that area to prepare (poultry farmers),” he said. “We also put some money toward equipment in the event that there is an outbreak someplace. We took a proactive approach also, putting some money toward the development of an avian flu vaccine.”
The budget approved by lawmakers, which still awaits Reynolds’ signature, includes an additional $15 million for Iowa nursing homes through increased Medicaid reimbursement rates and $13 million more in Medicaid reimbursement for mental health and substance abuse treatment services.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade — a dentist — said he had hoped to extend the same for dental care, though the House’s proposal to do so didn’t end up in the final budget bill.
“My big thing that I want to get through is an increase to our Medicaid budget for dental health care,” he said. “That’s so low nobody will take it.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said that if Republicans could spend less than current projected revenues to pay for future tax cuts, they could have provided more funding for health care providers and other priorities.
“The Republicans have to have the political will to invest in solving problems,” she said. “Instead, we see the financial resources that we have being directed toward wealthy people and tax breaks for corporations.”
Property tax cut
The Legislature also passed a sweeping property tax reform, promised since before the session began, with nearly unanimous bipartisan support.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said that bipartisan support was informed by voters’ requests.
“We all heard the same thing when we were out knocking doors: ‘These property taxes are getting to be ridiculous,’” she said.
The law requires local governments to reduce property tax levies if revenue growth exceeds set caps in a given year, requires more reporting and consolidates 15 tax levies available to cities into their general services levy.
The law creates a $6,500 property tax exemption for Iowans 65 and older, and it also increases exemptions for veterans to $4,000 with no income threshold.
City of Dubuque Chief Financial Officer Jenny Larson said most of the changes would not hurt the city’s bottom line, but the impact of the exemptions for seniors and veterans was unclear.
“Unlike the current homestead exemption and credit, local governments will not be reimbursed by the state for these exemptions,” she said.
Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde did not respond to requests for comment.
The law also gives local governments new fees they can collect and a 30% increase to what they can spend on a project before going to election.
Jochum celebrated the move as a long-awaited tax break for those who need it.
“Under this agreement, cities and counties will be able to meet the essential services that Iowans rely on,” she said. “For the past three years, big corporations and the wealthiest Iowans have gotten their income taxes cut. … It was long past time for the middle class to get a break.”
Both Jochum and Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, also approved of a measure requiring impacts of the law to be reviewed in the coming years.
“Most of my communities are very small,” Osmundson said. “Clayton County is not densely populated. So I am anxious to hear back from cities and counties about how this will impact them, if it will stifle their development. It’s such a tricky balance.”
