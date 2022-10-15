The two candidates running to represent Iowa House of Representatives District 66 both prioritize education and abortion policy but have opposite perspectives on those issues.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, faces Democratic challenger Tony Amsler in the Nov. 8 election. The district covers all of Jones County and most of Jackson County, other than the southwest corner and the city of Maquoketa.
Education
Both candidates said their first focus if elected would be education funding and policy.
Bradley said he was proud of the Republican majority’s recent history of increasing funding to public education, even since before he took office in 2021. In 2022, the Legislature approved a 2.5% per-pupil state aid increase.
Amsler, a retired teacher, said recent increases had been inadequate.
“Inflationary numbers were closer to 3%, even before (recent rising inflation)” he said. “If that was a business, they’d be going under. Schools are not able to keep up with paying for gas, busing, salaries, maintenance and repairs, much less improvement of curriculum and other things. What’s been on the minds of schools is, ‘How are we going to make it?’”
Bradley said school boards need to be more fiscally responsible if they want to increase salaries for teachers, agreeing with what many state Republican candidates in the area have said this election cycle.
“With state and federal funding, school districts get close to $17,000 per student,” he said. “With an average class size of 20, that’s an average of $340,000. What are they doing with that money? Down in Maquoketa, a starting teacher salary is $36,000. Where is that other money going to? We need to look at the school boards.”
Amsler said the state has far more control over teacher pay than Republicans contend.
“The amount of money that schools get from the state dictates any salary increases,” he said. “The Iowa Legislature could, with the strike of a pen, set a base salary for all teachers in Iowa. Then, by allocating more funding to schools, they could — by longevity — provide adequate increases. So you have to laugh at that explanation.”
Abortion
Bradley made his views opposing abortion central to his contentious primary election with Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, who ended up in the same district as Bradley due to redistricting.
With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, the Iowa Legislature could tighten restrictions on abortion access as it has sought to do through bills passed in recent years. Bradley said he maintains his opposition to abortion but he expects Iowa Republicans’ focus to be on a proposed state constitutional amendment that would state that people are not guaranteed a right to an abortion in Iowa. If advanced in the Legislature, the proposed amendment would be on the ballot in 2024.
“We have a 20-week bill already,” he said, referring to the point at which Iowa law currently bans abortions. “We are going to pass the amendment and get it on the ballot for voters. I think that will be our focus for now.”
Amsler said he supports abortion rights but that he thinks there is room for compromise if Democrats take control of one of the chambers in the Legislature.
“I’m very willing to sit down and take a look at what the Iowa Legislature is going to come up with,” he said. “Six weeks is unacceptable. No abortion is unacceptable. We need to find the number of weeks and the exceptions that are acceptable to Iowans. From what I understand, (Iowans) want to hear that.”
