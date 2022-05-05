EARLVILLE, Iowa — A two-day truck and tractor show that raises funds for the American Cancer Society returns this weekend.

Midwest Pride in Your Ride will be held Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, at Tri-State Raceway in Earlville.

The event features working-class show semis and antique farm tractors. A truck pull and light show is scheduled for Friday and a live auction and truck drag racing will be held Saturday.

Admission is $10 per day for adults. Cancer survivors and children younger than 12 are admitted for free.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The 2021 show donated $103,790.

