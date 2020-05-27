LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved two public works projects despite concerns from Mayor Dave Varnam about a potential drop in city revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The key reason that they both were approved is City Clerk and Treasurer Dave Kurihara came up with a financing plan that did not commit the city to additional short-term borrowing, delayed purchases from the 2020 Capital Projects Fund, transferred money from this year’s curb and gutter projects and applied money from last year that was to be used for paving the wastewater treatment plant lagoon and the Jackson Street sewer.
Council members approved a contract for nearly $160,000 to Drew Cook and Sons Excavating, of Dubuque, to complete the Valley View sanitary sewer project. The company’s bid was 45% below the estimated cost of the project.
Council members also approved a $52,900 bid by Gerke Excavating, of Tomah, to repair a storm sewer beneath East Cherry Street next to the Memorial Park main softball diamond and to restore East Cherry Street so it can be reopened to traffic.