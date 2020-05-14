GALENA, Ill. — Galena’s pool season has been canceled this year.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to not open the city pool for the 2020 season. The decision was made as a result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase plan to lift state-imposed restrictions that were implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would not have allowed the pool to open until mid-July at the earliest.
Mayor Terry Renner said city officials hoped for weeks that the pool would be allowed to open this summer, so the decision to keep it closed for the year was difficult.
“It would only have been open for a month, and we need to put our employees’ safety first,” he said. “It was the best decision for the health and well-being for our employees and citizens.”
In a report issued to council members, City Administrator Mark Moran stated that under the current “Restore Illinois” plan, a public facility like the pool could be allowed to open at the end of June if the county is moved onto phase four of the plan. Even then, pool staff would still need about 15 days to prepare the facility before opening, meaning the pool would not be able to open until July 15 at the earliest.
Occupancy of the pool also would be limited to 50 people while the county is in phase four. Moran said just filling and preparing the pool would cost the city $10,000 to $13,000, so city staff members would not begin the process until they know the current state restrictions will be lifted.
Moran’s report also highlighted concerns of possible contamination of COVID-19 if the pool is allowed to open.
Talking with the Telegraph Herald, Moran said even in the best-case scenario, it would not make financial sense to open the pool this summer. With pool season in Galena typically ending in mid-August, a best-case scenario would have the pool remain open for only a month.
“There are a lot of costs to open the pool,” he said. “Even after we get the vessel ready, there are a lot more costs beyond that.”
Moran said the city typically hires 35 people to operate the city pool during the summer.
Council Member Marc McCoy said he knows many people will be disappointed by the pool’s closure, but the city was left with little choice.
“We certainly didn’t want to do it,” McCoy said. “We didn’t want to put staff in danger. We would hate to put them in harm’s way.”
Officials with Dunleith Pool in East Dubuque did not return calls asking for comment on plans for their facility.