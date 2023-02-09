A weapons charge against a Dubuque man — connected to a shooting — was dismissed recently, though a 26-year prison sentence was imposed for violating his probation.
Royal W.K. Broman, 28, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after admitting to violating the terms of his probation.
In exchange for admitting those violations, a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed, according to the order from Judge Thomas Bitter.
Broman had been given a 26-year suspended prison sentence in June after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one man.
Other charges related to starting a fire at an Asbury residence on May 26, 2021, documents state.
The dismissed weapons charge resulted from an investigation into a shooting on July 19 in the 1900 block of Jackson Street. Brian J. Beaver, 49, of Dubuque, was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released.
City traffic camera footage showed Broman and Beaver in an altercation, and Beaver was shot upon returning to the area. Broman’s residence was in the area at the time.
After obtaining a search warrant for Broman’s residence, officers found a .22-caliber handgun magazine and several spent shell casings in the basement, documents state. On the porch, a 12-gauge short barrel shotgun, a loaded 9 mm handgun magazine, 12-gauge slugs and a .22-caliber handgun were found.