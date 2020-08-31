The Iowa Supreme Court will consider the overturned conviction of a Dubuque man accused of attempted burglary.
Anthony F. Ernst, 35, was convicted in 2018 of attempted third-degree burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison.
He was accused of breaking into the garage of a rural Dubuque County home owned by his probation and parole officer in August 2017. Nothing was taken from the garage and nothing appeared to be out of place, according to court records.
Ernst, who denied any involvement, appealed his conviction, arguing prosecutors failed to produce sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict. He also claimed he received ineffective legal counsel as his trial attorney failed to object to the admission of cellphone records prosecutors argued contradicted his alibi of visiting his mother.
The Iowa Court of Appeals in April of this year sided with Ernst and issued an order reversing and remanding the case back to the district court for a judgment of acquittal.
The judges ruled Ernst’s conviction was based on circumstantial evidence and that prosecutors’ arguments were “based on suspicion, theory and conjecture.”
That ruling then was appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which will weigh in on the matter.