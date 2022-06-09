Dubuque County supervisors voted this week to allocate $3.6 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of two libraries.
Supervisors voted, 2-1, to provide $2.6 million to the City of Farley and voted unanimously to give the City of Cascade $1 million.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham voted in favor of the funding to Farley, while Ann McDonough opposed it, saying the price tag was too much.
The permanent Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District closed last year after the Western Dubuque Community School Board canceled its agreement with the library. The library branch has been temporarily operating out of Farley Municipal Building.
The funding amount was $400,000 less than the city’s request. Pothoff proposed reducing the allocation because he wanted the community to contribute to the project.
“(City leaders) still have a lot of community fundraising to do, but they have to have skin in the game,” Pothoff said.
McDonough’s main opposition to the Farley funding amount was that, with the library allocations and others made this week, supervisors have allotted more than $15 million of the nearly $19 million the county received from ARPA without directing much to internal county government needs.
Farley City Clerk Lauren Manternach said the city already received a $200,000 private donation for a new library and would use the county’s commitment as backing for grant opportunities.
“We absolutely were not expecting a decision to be made,” she told the Telegraph Herald following the meeting. “That was a very nice surprise. Now, we’re forging ahead with all of these other grants.”
Before this week’s meeting, supervisors had agreed to conduct a larger work session with library stakeholders throughout the county on how libraries funded by county ARPA dollars could be open to all county residents — a requirement Wickham wanted to see in order to support such projects.
Area library directors and county staff met internally before this week, but that larger stakeholder discussion had not been held.
“We have never resolved the underlying issue of our libraries system,” McDonough said. “Have we concluded the discussion about access and utilization of libraries?”
Interim Cascade City Manager Lisa Kotter promised to find a way to make the community’s library accessible if the city received county funding.
The city is part of the Dubuque County Library Agency, through which participating cities, including Balltown, Centralia, Luxemburg and Rickardsville, can give residents access to materials at libraries with which they have agreements. Part of the agency agreement stipulates that only residents in areas that financially support a library can use it.
“We are committed to trying to think outside of the box,” Kotter said. “If it were to mean we were to leave the agency, which is giving up $1,500 (the city receives from agency members) to receive your $1 million, that’s the simple answer. But to really be forward-thinking, we would make changes.”
The agency agreement and a similar agreement among communities in the Dubuque County Library District are playing a role in keeping a new library in either Cascade or Farley from opening to the around 1,200 county residents who currently have no access to library materials and services.
McDonough said she was concerned that current members of the district or agency might pull their membership and the dues that help make the system work if Cascade and Farley libraries were open to residents of cities that are not in the district or the agency.
“I love libraries, but that’s the cascading effect of this,” she said. “I don’t want to see, at budget time next year, everyone’s participation per capita must skyrocket or go up because other cities choose not to participate in the agency.”
One idea that Kotter proposed was allowing nonparticipating cities to use the Cascade library on a trial basis. She said she hoped participating cities would stay in the agreements and that nonparticipating cities soon would see the value of library access.
Wickham said contracts with the county would require the city to find a way to grant countywide access to the library.
“If you cannot make that happen, there will be contracts and agreements that state that,” Wickham said.
