Prosecutors in Iowa now can charge individuals with elder abuse as a specific criminal offense.
Senate File 522 was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 15, and the law went into effect July 1. The law creates enhanced penalties for certain crimes committed against people that are at least 60 years old, including making some crimes felony offenses.
“We’re pleased with the enhanced penalties,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon. “It’s a good thing just to better protect older individuals. It’s sad when people target older people, and hopefully, this will help deter that.”
The crimes listed in the new law include assault, theft, financial exploitation, dependent adult abuse and elder abuse. Elder abuse is defined in the law as emotional abuse, neglect, isolation and sexual exploitation.
Both Wisconsin and Illinois have similar laws outlining protections for people who are at least 60.
McClimon said the new law will not change investigative procedures in these types of instances. Instead, it changes the penalties available when charging those committing such crimes.
“(Older individuals) are a little bit more vulnerable, it seems,” he said. “In recent years, it seems the financial scams have gone up.”
The enhanced penalties for crimes against those 60 years old or older range from a simple misdemeanor to a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The law also established an additional civil penalty of up to $5,000 for those who commit consumer fraud against older individuals.
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Amanda Potter spoke at the Capitol in February in support of the law. She talked about the victims of elder abuse and financial scams with whom she has worked.
“The AARP was really the frontrunner in making sure this passed,” Potter said. “There’s a lot of financial grandparent scams in the area. Grandparent scams are extremely prevalent everywhere, and a lot of them were coming to my desk.”
Potter said older Iowans are vulnerable and frequently targeted for financial scams with phone calls, so anything that can help protect that population is important.
She added that the elder abuse law has been in the works for several years, but its passage had been delayed following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since word about the law garnered more attention this year, Potter said, more people have been calling to report a crime committed against them or to ask questions.
“People seem a lot more comfortable self-reporting, so that’s a positive thing,” Potter said.
