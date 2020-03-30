MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Authorities said a Maquoketa woman stabbed a man with whom she lived, causing injuries that required him to be airlifted to an Iowa City hospital.
Skye A. Hankemeier, 21, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with felony willful injury causing serious injury. Her next court hearing is set for Thursday, April 2.
Police and medical personnel were called to the intersection of Maple and South Main streets at about 10:55 a.m. Friday, where they found a bleeding man, MacKenzie D. Bullock, 23, lying in the street, according to police.
Bullock was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Police Chief Brad Koranda.
Police said Bullock reported that he was stabbed by Hankemeier in their nearby residence at 304 S. Main St.
Officers went to the residence and found Hankemeier. Koranda and court documents state that Hankemeier and Bullock were physically fighting when Hankemeier pulled a knife from her shorts and stabbed Bullock in the left side of the back.
Koranda said the investigation is continuing.