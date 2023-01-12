GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said Wednesday that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted, 68-41, to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed, 34-20, in the Illinois Senate on Monday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.