GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said Wednesday that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted, 68-41, to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed, 34-20, in the Illinois Senate on Monday.
On Wednesday, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced he would not enforce the law.
In a letter posted on social media, he wrote that the sheriff’s department will not check “to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been charged solely with noncompliance of this act.”
The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.
Those who already own such guns will have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police. The new law enables merchants to sell or return current stock and Illinois-based manufacturers can sell their wares outside Illinois or to law enforcement.
Turner writes in his letter that he views the legislation as a violation of the Second Amendment.
“The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people,” Turner wrote in his letter. “Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”
Turner did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The East Dubuque Police Department shared the letter from Turner on its Facebook page with the message, “Thank you, Sheriff Turner.”
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is among the groups that opposes the new law.
On its Facebook page as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, it had shared posts from about 10 Illinois sheriffs that vowed not to enforce the law. At least eight of those posts — including the one from Turner — contained nearly identical wording, with just the county names changed.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf said he and Turner are “in agreement” when it comes to not enforcing the new law.
“I don’t intend to prosecute anyone that is otherwise a law-abiding firearm owner,” Allendorf said. “The sheriff said it best when he said that we’re not going to make criminals out of people whose only crime is not complying with this law. ... I don’t expect that we’ll have many instances where we deal with people whose only crime is noncompliance with this, but it should give peace of mind to the many law-abiding gun owners who live here that the sheriff’s office and my office are not going door to door to enforce this law.”
Allendorf said he and Turner both take oaths to uphold the Constitution of the United States, which they feel the new law violates.
“There are many laws that we may not agree with, that we enforce, but there’s never any question in our mind about whether they’re constitutional,” Allendorf said. “This type of law in particular raises questions that we don’t normally have. We swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, and this is something that we don’t think is constitutional.”
Critics at the state level warned that the governor’s signature will trigger court challenges, which will ultimately overturn the law as a violation of the Second Amendment. Ed Sullivan, a lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association, said legal action will be swift.
Allendorf said this is only the second time that he has felt an Illinois law was unconstitutional. The first time was this past fall, when he joined a group of dozens of his peers in the state filing suit over the elimination of cash bail in the “Safe-T Act.”
The Illinois Supreme Court halted provisions of that new law that would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants hours before the new policies were set to take effect on Jan. 1. The high court said that the stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter.
