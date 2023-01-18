Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said a Jo Daviess County man drowned Sunday after falling through ice in the Mississippi River backwaters.
The man was identified as Donald L. Stadel, 70, of Elizabeth, according to Galena Fire Chief Bob Conley.
He said Galena firefighters responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday near Ferry Landing boat ramp in rural Galena after receiving a report of a person falling in the ice.
Conley said Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating. The DNR did not respond to a call seeking additional information.
