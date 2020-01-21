BELMONT, Wis. — A longtime Belmont Community School District employee might conclude her tenure as the district’s head administrator in 2021.
District school board members issued a notice of their intent to end the automatic renewal of Superintendent Christy Larson’s contract, which expires June 30, 2021. School Board President Craig Abing declined to state the reasons for the decision, stating that the matter was discussed in closed session.
Larson has served in the role since July 2015 and has been with the school district for more than 16 years.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Larson said she and the board have not determined whether they will negotiate a new contract or if Larson will conclude her employment as superintendent after her contract expires.