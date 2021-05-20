FARLEY, Iowa — Speakers will discuss watershed programs and incentives available to Dubuque County landowners during a free event this week.
A Dubuque County Watersheds Field Day will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Tim and Lori Daly farm, 25430 New Vienna Road in rural Farley.
Tim Daly will discuss planting into living cover crops. Neil Sass will discuss the Natural Resources Conservation Service rainfall simulator. The event also features Zach Timm, Dubuque County Conservation agronomist.
Light refreshments will be provided.