Even before opening day, pulsating music could be heard this week coming from the latest restaurant to make its home in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
“I’ve always wanted to own a place like this myself, and now my dream is becoming a reality,” said Eric Bonnetain, founder and CEO of Bread & Vine.
Bread & Vine Dubuque, the latest venture for Bonnetain — a restaurateur recently inducted into the prodigious Académie Culinaire de France, or the culinary academy of France — opens today. The restaurant at 168 E. 10th St. is in the same building as The Magnolia event center.
Bonnetain opened Bread & Vine in Galena, Ill., nearly two years ago. However, he stressed that the concepts and menu for the Galena and Dubuque locations are completely different, as the Galena spot focuses on bakery items and small plates.
“The bakery is meant to be all day, and the restaurant is meant to be all night,” he said. “And the logos are different, one white and one black.”
Bonnetain said the concept behind the Dubuque restaurant came from similar places in Miami, where he previously ran restaurants. The dim lighting, disco ball and graffiti-inspired art give the space the feeling of a club or lounge.
A DJ also will play music for guests, and Bonnetain said the “party starts” with dancing after the kitchen closes each night.
The menu, which focuses on French food, is printed on a vinyl record jacket, with the dessert menu printed on a record inside the jacket’s sleeve. Bonnetain said Sunday brunch options will be added in a few weeks.
Bread & Vine Dubuque has an extensive cocktail menu filled with original drinks created by bar manager Max Valenciano. Many of the drink names are music-themed, such as the “Dancing Queen,” which is served in a disco ball glass.
“We added a lot of sensory elements not usually used,” Valenciano said. “Things change color, drinks start as a gas and turn into a liquid. We use liquid nitrogen right there at the table. Garnishes change the flavor of the drink. It’s all very experimental. We’re excited to get people in to try new stuff that they have not tried before in Dubuque.”
Bonnetain has long been at home in the restaurant business. His mother owned two restaurants in Paris, and he eventually began cooking in restaurants himself. He has owned and run restaurants and hotels in the Caribbean, as well as U.S. cities such as New York City and Miami. His recent induction into the French culinary academy was a recognition of his career promoting the French culinary world to others.
He moved to Chicago, where his wife is from, after losing his job as the director of eight restaurants in China due to COVID-19. A trip to Galena would inspire him to open Bread & Vine.
Bonnetain said he has been thinking about opening a business in Dubuque since he opened Bread & Vine in Galena.
“It’s an up-and-coming neighborhood, and I love the late 1800s architecture,” he said. “When I saw the building (that Bread & Vine Dubuque is now in), I felt like it was meant for me.”
Bonnetain also plans to expand within the 10th Street property. He plans soon to add a private, VIP lounge area on the second floor of the building.
He also aims to expand into the ballroom space next to the restaurant in 2024. Plans for that space would be similar to the Galena Bread & Vine, including a bakery, but Bonnetain also plans to add a sushi bar, pizza offerings and his handmade pasta.
“It will be like a food court with a super modern look,” he said.
Bobby Koneru, who owns the building that houses The Magnolia and Bread & Vine, said the two businesses will remain separate, but Bread & Vine will cater any events at The Magnolia that call for food or beverages.
“I’m super excited that Bread & Vine is moving into that space,” Koneru said. “When I first envisioned how I wanted that building to be utilized, I imagined kind of a big-city vibe, something that would bring in food and entertainment that wasn’t being offered in Dubuque.
“I think that it was very fortunate for me to be able to meet Eric and create a partnership with him. I think he’s going to bring something very unique to the Millwork and Dubuque.”
Bread & Vine Dubuque Location: 168 E. 10th St., Dubuque Hours: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Food will be served 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 563-239-9121 Online: Reservations can be made online at opentable.com.
