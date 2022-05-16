A story about a fatal crash that also injured two children in Dubuque was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between May 9 and Sunday:

1.) Authorities ID person killed in crash in Dubuque

2.) Dubuque schools panel: Remove 3 books — including ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ — from curriculum

3.) Police: Dubuque man threatens 3 teens with gun on school playground

4.) Death at Dubuque care facility triggers $10,000 fine

5.) Popular rock band to return to Dubuque in summer concert series

6.) Dubuque man 1 of 2 people dead in Michigan crash

7.) Authorities reveal causes of death of Galena couple

8.) Dubuque County Attorney’s Office employee: Colleague’s harassment led to resignation

9.) Assistant Dubuque County attorney reports being fired, despite clean investigation

10.) Questions, regrets linger for family of Dubuque County Jail inmate who died

