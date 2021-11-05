Three area lawmakers have announced their entrance into races for new Iowa legislative districts created from the state’s redistricting process.
Current Iowa Reps. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, both said they intend to run for a newly created House district representing all of Jones County and most of Jackson County.
Meanwhile, Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, has announced plans to run for a new House district that covers Delaware County, southwest Dubuque County and most of Buchanan County.
All of Delaware County currently is represented by Hein in the current District 96, which also covers northwest Jones County. All of Jackson County and the rest of Jones County currently are represented by Bradley.
The new legislative map, however, puts Hein’s residence in the same district as Bradley in a new District 66, which covers all of Jones County and most of Jackson County.
Bradley this week was the first to officially announce his candidacy for the new District 66.
“I have Jackson and Jones County right now, so it’s basically the same,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “I just picked up Monticello and Anamosa and lose Maquoketa. I know everybody in Monticello and Anamosa, also, and look forward to working with them as well.”
Hein has served in the House since 2011. Bradley was first elected last year over longtime incumbent Rep. Andy McKean, who had switched from the Republican to the Democratic party. However, the new District 66 more closely resembles Bradley’s current district.
On Thursday, Hein told the TH that he had been on the phone quite a bit since the map was approved to talk with future constituents in the new District 66.
“I have spent, since we passed the map, time making calls and talking with people I know in the new part of the district,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of encouragement to run. I think I will have the support I need to succeed. We will let the voters make a decision next June.”
Hein planned to announce his candidacy to the Jones County Republican Central Committee on Thursday, and publicly today.
This would cause the only local primary between two incumbents. No Democrat has yet announced intentions to run for the new House District 66.
The new legislative maps also put current Iowa Sens. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and Johnson together in the new Senate District 34. The new district will cover all of Delaware and Buchanan counties, the southwest corner of Dubuque County, the majority of Fayette County and northeast, rural Blackhawk County.
When voting in favor of the map, Zumbach — who currently represents all of Delaware County and portions of Jones, Buchanan and Linn counties — said he and Johnson were friends and would “figure something out.”
Johnson recently announced his plans to instead run for a seat in the Iowa House to represent the new District 67. That will cover all of Delaware County, southwest Dubuque County and most of Buchanan County.
Multiple messages to Johnson for comment on Thursday went unanswered, but he confirmed his candidacy on his official Facebook page. He was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2016 and is the first person to announce candidacy for the new House district. Zumbach also did not respond to multiple calls for comment.