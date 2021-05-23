EPWORTH, Iowa — Devin Coyle believes everyone should serve others and give back at some point in their life — if not always.
It’s an ethic the junior at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth seeks to live out and show others by taking the lead on various service projects.
“Being involved in your community really shows you the different aspects of life and how (I) … can actually make a difference, and I think it’s important for other kids to see that difference,” Devin said.
Over the past two years, Devin has risen as a leader in his school’s service learning class, helping organize and carry out efforts to serve his school and his community. He said he enjoys having the chance to help others and hopes he can encourage his peers to serve, too.
“I look at how I can better the community and I can better myself, and I realize that me, living in Dyersville, Iowa, with a roof over my head, is actually quite fortunate,” Devin said. “It makes me reconsider everything I’m thankful for.”
In the past two years, Devin has taken his school’s service learning class six times. Each trimester, students in the class take on multiple projects.
“We try to give back locally, globally, community, school,’’ Devin said.
One of his recent projects was to help organize a Dance Marathon held during his school’s recent service day. The event raised about $5,000 for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“It’s awesome that these high school kids can help out with that, because that’s not something you can do at every high school,” Devin said.
Through the service learning class, Devin has helped organize other efforts such as serving meals to teachers on a Friday in February and packaging bags of food to go to families in need at Thanksgiving.
He and his peers also helped start a student ambassador program to welcome new students to Western Dubuque.
“I know if I was a new student walking into a new school, I would want to feel welcomed,” Devin said.
He also was part of a group of students who launched 100 Teens Who Care, a local organization that seeks to bring teenagers together to raise money for nonprofits.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made the group’s efforts challenging, participants have continued to raise funds virtually, and Devin said he hopes to get back to meeting this summer.
“We just want to get more teenagers involved in their community, and it’s awesome to see,” Devin said.
Cris Tipple, service learning coordinator at WD, said volunteerism is at Devin’s core, and he is passionate about giving a voice to people who may not always get a say.
“He really isn’t afraid to pitch a crazy idea or step outside of his comfort zone and try something new,” Tipple said. “He’s all about being authentic to who he is, and that is very much about serving other people.”