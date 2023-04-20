Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Bull riders shared their tales of adrenaline rushes and occasional broken bones during an event 20 years ago in Dubuque.
Participants in the Bud Light Championship Bull Riding Series described the reward of remaining on the 2,000-pound animals, as well as the occupational hazards of broken bones and dislocated joints.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the event in its April 26, 2003, edition.
Steve Weeber lists, with a certain amount pride, the injuries he’s suffered on the professional bull riding circuit.
“Broke both collarbones, sternum, broke and dislocated a shoulder, shattered a wrist,” said Weeber, of Wayland, Mich. “And fingers and toes don’t count.”
Weeber was one of the more than 30 competitors at the Bud Light Championship Bull Riding Series on Friday night at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center.
“It’s pretty fun,” Weeber said. “It’s a lot better when you’re on top than underneath, that’s for sure.”
Weeber is 32, and added, “that’s ancient” for the sport. Bull riding, Weeber said, requires a combination of both physical and mental ability, and “5% luck.”
A key is a proper landing.
“If you fall off good, you’ll ride again,” Weeber said.
Will O’Connell, 16, of Dubuque, is half Weeber’s age. He’s ridden big bulls since he was 13.
“It’s the biggest rush you’ll ever have,” O’Connell said. “It’s all adrenaline. You don’t know what the bull will do. You have to counter every move he throws at you.”
Bull riding requires eight seconds on an animal that weighs between 1,400 and 2,000 pounds.
“It’s a good feeling when you’ve got a good bull and you make a good ride,” said Steve Antczak, 26, of Cameron, Wis. “It’s almost like you’ve cheated death. ... There is a fear factor involved.”
Emergency medical personnel and a chiropractor were close by to tend to injuries.
Chris Maher, 17, of Galena, Ill., was among the 2,000 spectators Friday night. Originally from Austin, Texas, Maher has been a bull riding enthusiast since he was eight.
It takes courage “to sit on a 2,000-pound animal and take a beating,” he said. “There’s the suspense. You don’t know how long if a rider will fall off, stay on or get trampled.”
Stephanie Bronson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, joined several friends for a “girls night out.” She came away impressed.
“I like to see them ride those bulls,” she said. “They are very talented people. I could never try that. I would be in the hospital for a week.”
Her friend, Jacquie Konzen, of Dyersville, Iowa, called herself a “bull riding” novice. Like Bronson, she came “for the cowboys. I’ve seen this on TV. I wanted to see it for real.”
To prepare for the event, more than 50 loads of dirt were brought in Thursday. It has to be removed early Sunday in time for the Anne Murray concert at 7 p.m.
“Bull riders aren’t the only guys on the clock,” said Ken Peiffer, program director Cumulus Broadcasting that promoted the event.
