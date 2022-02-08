Sorry, an error occurred.
MARQUETTE, Iowa -- The City of Marquette seeks volunteers to serve on a committee helping to update the community’s comprehensive plan.
Committee members will attend meetings and help city staff to develop outreach efforts, a community survey and visioning sessions to gather public input.
Interested applicants should contact the city by calling 563-873-3735 or emailing marqcity@alpinecom.net.
