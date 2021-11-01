Members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are expected to vote tomorrow on a new agreement with Deere & Co.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a union steward who works at John Deere Dubuque Works told the Telegraph Herald that members of UAW Local 94 will cast their votes on the agreement Tuesday morning.
UAW members who work at other Deere locations across the country will also cast their votes throughout the day, with the results expected to be released at some point Tuesday evening.
Negotiations between representatives from Deere and the UAW yielded a new, tentative agreement over the weekend. This agreement, however, still needs to be ratified by members of the UAW, who rejected a previous tentative agreement prior to going on strike.
According to a John Deere news release sent Saturday, the six-year labor agreement would cover over 10,000 production employees in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas and nearly 100 production and maintenance employees in Denver and Atlanta.
Union workers at Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years under the agreement, according to the Associated Press.
John Deere Dubuque Works plant employs 2,800 workers, including about 1,500 union members. Union workers went on strike on Oct. 14 after negotiators failed to reach a new agreement.