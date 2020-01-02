The final figures for December confirm what most Dubuque residents probably already knew — it was far warmer and much less snowy than normal.
Still, 2019 wrapped up as cooler than normal, while being one of the city’s wettest and snowiest years.
The city had an average temperature of 29.9 degrees in December, according to the National Weather Service. That was 7.1 degrees warmer than normal.
And it wasn’t just Dubuque. Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Iowa City all had average temperatures last month that were 7 to 8 degrees above average.
Meanwhile, Dubuque received just 1.8 inches of snow in the month. That’s 10 inches less than the city’s December average.
Cedar Rapids and Iowa City did not receive a recordable snowfall in December, while Davenport got 2.7 inches.
Despite the warm end to the year, 2019 was a colder-than-normal year in Dubuque. The city’s average temperature was 46.1 degrees, compared to the normal average of 47.3 degrees.
Despite the relatively dry December, it still was one of the wettest and snowiest years on record in the city.
Dubuque received 54.87 inches of precipitation, which is 18.6 inches more than normal and ranked as the fourth-highest total for the city since records have been kept.
Dubuque was bombarded with 65.4 inches of snow, which ranks sixth all-time. The city’s yearly average is 41.9 inches.