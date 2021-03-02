Police arrested three teens after a shooting Monday night in Dubuque.
Charles D. Tyler, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. today in the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue on a charge of going armed with intent.
Court documents state that two other teenagers, ages 17 and 16, also were taken into custody after the shooting. The documents do not include the names of those two.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Oak and Burns streets.
Shelby M. Strong, 35, of 65 Burns St., told officers that the three teenagers shot at her residence, court documents state. Strong reported that she knew the three by name because they were acquaintances of her children. Strong identified the 17-year-old as the person who fired the gun at her residence.
Officers located three shell casings in the area and saw two suspected bullet impacts on the south side of Strong’s residence.
Traffic camera footage showed a vehicle possibly connected to the shooting. Police tracked the vehicle to the 1400 block of Central Avenue, where they arrested Tyler. The other two teens fled on foot.
The 16-year-old was apprehended in the area of 15th Street and Central Avenue. Officer Dylan Doerges “sustained injuries to his knees, elbow and hand” while taking the teen into custody, documents state.
The 17-year-old was found hiding in the 1400 block of Locust Street.
Officers with a search warrant located a handgun in the vehicle that had been tracked to the area.
Tyler was interviewed, and he identified the 17-year-old as the individual who fired the handgun at the residence, documents state.