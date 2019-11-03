Holy Family Catholic Schools will host a Community Showcase from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Mazzuchelli and Wahlert Catholic campuses, 2005 Kane St.

Students and faculty will showcase the campus while offering hands-on demonstrations of the educational opportunities available to Holy Family students, according to a press release.

Guests will be invited to tour the Wahlert and Mazzuchelli facilities (guided or self-paced).

Topics will include internships and hands-on learning opportunities; Personalized Learning and Habits of Success and biliteracy, among others.

Registration is not required.

