Holy Family Catholic Schools will host a Community Showcase from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Mazzuchelli and Wahlert Catholic campuses, 2005 Kane St.
Students and faculty will showcase the campus while offering hands-on demonstrations of the educational opportunities available to Holy Family students, according to a press release.
Guests will be invited to tour the Wahlert and Mazzuchelli facilities (guided or self-paced).
Topics will include internships and hands-on learning opportunities; Personalized Learning and Habits of Success and biliteracy, among others.
Registration is not required.