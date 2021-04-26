PEOSTA, Iowa — A rural Dubuque County restaurant that had announced it was closing at the end of this month has reversed course, announcing online that it was renewing its liquor license and would remain open.
Junction 21 announced it would operate with slightly different hours and eventually will switch its menu to pizzas. The restaurant is located at 7653 Old Highway Road in rural Peosta.
“The plan is to give you a place to get a delicious pizza or a cold tap beer, with the hopes of finding a new owner,” the announcement stated.
The restaurant’s hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The latest iteration of Junction 21 opened in May 2018.
Prior to that, it was open under different ownership from 2010 through February 2018.