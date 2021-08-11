Online prices for tickets to Thursday’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams skyrocketed Tuesday, far surpassing typical top rates for a regular season game.
As of 5 p.m., online ticket seller StubHub had two tickets in the front row of the innermost left field section listed at $13,500 each. The lowest price on the site was $725 per ticket in a set of two.
“At StubHub, we’re seeing significant excitement from fans for this week’s Field of Dreams game, given this is a unique, bucket-list event with a limited amount of seats available,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships & Business Development at StubHub, in an email. “This Thursday’s game, with an average ticket price of $1,520, is the highest we’ve seen for a regular-season game since 2015, and is comparable to the typical average ticket price of $1,500 for a World Series game.”
Competitor website TickPick maxed out at $5,310 for a pair of seats in the second row off of left field. The lowest price listed there was $851 for two tickets at the same time of day.
SeatGeek listed its most expensive seats at $2,540 per ticket over the Chicago White Sox’s dugout.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said that by Tuesday his office had stopped receiving calls from people looking for tickets. He said organizers of the game had expected demand and prices to be high.
“Everybody has repeatedly indicated how much interest there is in this,” he said. “That all adds together. This is what happens with the tickets.”
Ticket prices made national news on opening day at various stadiums this season for breaking ticket price records for a regular season game because of pent-up anticipation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most tickets for the MLB game at Field of Dreams surpass those.
On StubHub, tickets for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees next match-up in Chicago, just two days later start at $45.
Still, Rahe said he had heard of no local residents giving in to those prices and selling the tickets they secured through a lottery system.
“Everybody I know who was lucky enough to have gotten seats is going to be there,” he said.
Dubuque County resident Kris Ertl said that she gave to her sons the tickets she won the option to purchase.
“I hope this becomes annual, but for now it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said. “I’m glad that he and my other son can enjoy it together.”
Still, Ertl said that what her boys decide to do with their tickets is up to them.
“If they decide they want to sell them for $5,000, more power to them,” she said.
Neither TickPick nor SeatGeek provided records of historic regular season ticket prices by deadline Tuesday.