For 98 years, the same two elevators have brought people up and down the 13-story structure at 895 Main St. in Dubuque.
Clients and employees who boarded always have been greeted by a manual operator, lending a personal touch and a sense of history to the experience.
The last of these two elevators will be decommissioned in a matter of days, marking the end of an era.
Sarah Jecklin, a trust administration officer for MidWestOne Bank, has worked at 895 Main St. for 20 years. She is among many employees who will miss the old-fashioned feel of the building’s elevators.
“It will be kind of sad to see it go,” she said. “It was always something interesting to tell to our clients, that we have something unique here that almost nobody else has.”
Facilities Manager Kevin Goranson said state officials on Wednesday signed off on a modern, automated elevator that recently was installed in the building.
The new lift replaced one of the building’s original elevators, which was taken out of service in October.
Early next week, when that new elevator goes into service, the second of the historic ones will be permanently decommissioned.
Goranson understands that many will feel a tinge of sadness when the historic elevators are gone for good.
“It’s too bad, but it’s also a sign of the times,” he said. “There are safety and security issues to consider. And with the new elevators, there are incredible efficiencies. They are not only faster at getting to the floors, but they consume less energy.”
PERSONAL TOUCH
Dave Henkels has served as an elevator operator at 895 Main for five years. There were four operators on the payroll when construction of the new elevator began in October, but he is the last one remaining.
Goranson said the other three either retired or found new positions at the bank. Henkels, however, will be looking for a new job once his role is eliminated.
As the operator, Henkels opens and closes the gate at the elevator’s entrance and selects the floor on which it will stop. He also keeps clients and employees company during their journeys up and down.
On most days, he shares brief rides with more than 100 people.
“I enjoy meeting people, and I enjoy those conversations,” he said. “You hear a lot of interesting stuff over the course of the day.”
The structure at 895 Main St. was the longtime home of American Trust & Savings Bank. That bank’s parent company, AT Bancorp, was acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. in May.
Henkels’ interactions haven’t been limited to bank employees and clients, however.
He noted that one of the building’s upper floors is occupied by a dental office.
Henkels predicted that longtime visitors to the building will be sad to see the traditional elevators decommissioned.
“There are a lot of people who probably aren’t going to be happy,” he said, with a chuckle.
NECESSARY CHANGE
Goranson said the transition was borne out of necessity.
He noted that the two old elevators contained many of the original parts from when they were constructed in 1922. Back in 1997, when some of the elevators’ controls were updated, the bank struggled to ensure that the lifts were up to state code.
Goranson said that process has become more difficult with time.
He explained that elevators are closely tied to fire codes. New state codes and regulations poised to take effect this year would make it even more complicated to employ an old elevator with a manual operator.
The automated elevator will present a significant upgrade, even if it may not possess the staying power of its predecessor.
“With the new technology, it’s obvious that the new equipment is so much better,” he said. “Will it last 98 years? No way.”