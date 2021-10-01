Only a handful of residents attended a public comment meeting Thursday night in Dubuque regarding a proposed rate increase by Black Hills Energy.
The hearing was held by the Iowa Utilities Board as part of the process of reviewing the energy company’s proposal. Just five citizens attended the event at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Black Hills’ proposal would be its first rate increase since 2011. It would generate $10.5 million in annual revenue for the company and add $4.75 to the average residential customer’s monthly bill from 2020.
Of that, $3.25 would be in a 4% increase to the residential base rate.
Customers already have been paying a temporary rate increase of $1.28 per month since June.
Black Hills Director of Regulatory and Finance Matters Bob Amdor said on Thursday that revenue from the requested rate increase would be used to offset costs the company incurred through investment since 2011.
“Since then, Black Hills has invested over $250 million in infrastructure in this state,” he said. “The costs we’re seeking recovery of, in this case, have improved system safety and reliability by replacing aging infrastructure and have assured compliance with state and federal regulations.”
The investments also include a multi-year looping project in Dubuque to add natural gas customers in the southwest portion of the city. Black Hills also has promised a 40% reduction in electric emissions by 2030 and a 50% reduction in natural gas emissions by 2035.
In addition to the base rate increase, Black Hills’ request creates several other rider fees that could be added to customers’ bills without notice. That rubbed Mary Sand, of Dubuque, the wrong way.
“It seems that since the customer is not going to be given notice, I would want to know what possibly that charge would mean to me so I can budget for things like that,” she said.
Amdor said it would cost the average customer $1.50 per month, which is already included in the $4.75-per-month increase.
Sand also asked for Black Hills’ assurance that no part of the revenue generated from an increase be used to pay legal fees associated with the house explosion on Loras Boulevard in Dubuque last year. Amdor said legal fees were not a qualified use under Iowa law.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., highlighted Black Hills’ investment in biofuels projects at the City of Dubuque Water Resource Recovery Center and the Dubuque County landfill.
For area residents unable to make Thursday’s hearing, a virtual hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3CXNc44.
The IUB is expected to make its decision on the rate request in March.