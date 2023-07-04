LANCASTER, Wis. — Authorities said two people were injured in a crash last week south of Lancaster.
A press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department states that a woman — who was not named in the release — was transported to Grant Regional Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. Joseph Marshall, 43, of Lancaster, also sustained minor injuries.
The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. Friday on Wisconsin 81 near U.S. 61, in the construction zone of a new roundabout in South Lancaster Township.
The release states that Jerrett Trenkamp, 23, of Platteville, was driving a company work truck east on Wisconsin 81 and was slowing to turn left into the construction zone. Marshall, with the unnamed woman as a passenger, was traveling behind the work truck.
Recommended for you
“As Marshall approached the work truck, he performed a passing maneuver on the left (westbound lane) on a double yellow no passing zone,” the release states. “As Trenkamp was turning left into the construction zone, the front bumper of the work truck clipped the rear quarter panel of (Marshall’s vehicle) causing it to spin clockwise into the south ditch where it rolled one time and came to rest on its driver’s side.”
The release states that Marshall was arrested on a charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury following an investigation and field sobriety tests.
He also was cited with operating after revocations, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a non-registered vehicle and passing in a no-passing zone, all with a construction-zone enhancer.