EARLVILLE, Iowa — A Delaware County library is hosting a Christmas tree auction to raise money for future programming.

Ruth Suckow Memorial Library in Earlville is accepting bids for a variety of tabletop Christmas trees. The trees can be viewed at the library, 122 Northern Ave., or on its Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.