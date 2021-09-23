Sorry, an error occurred.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – An event marking the retirement of a longtime library director will be held next week in Prairie du Chien.
Nancy Ashmore’s retirement party will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, 125 S. Wacouta Ave.
Ashmore has spent 20 years at the library. Her final day will be Oct. 15.
