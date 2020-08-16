Four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque.
Lawrence F. Kruse, 75, and Hailey M. Lynch, 24, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. Police said Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge north onto Wacker when a vehicle driven by Tracy M. Kaune, 26, of Bellevue, Iowa, ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into vehicles driven by Kevin R. Willis, 36, of Epworth, Iowa, and Jenny W. Ewers, 36, of Maquoketa, Iowa. The Willis and Ewers vehicles were stopped on Wacker with a red light.
Lynch was a passenger in Kaune’s vehicle. Ewers and passenger Alec B. Witt, 26, of Maquoketa, both reported minor injuries but were not taken by ambulance for medical treatment.
Kaune was cited with failure to stop at a red light.