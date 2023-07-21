A Dubuque man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for possessing 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwest Illinois.
Cordero J. Davis, 36, recently was given the sentence in U.S. District Court in Rockford, Ill., after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston ordered the 130-month prison sentence.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois states that Davis' plea related to him possessing "nearly 900 grams of methamphetamine and more than 50 grams of heroin."
Online court records state that Davis also will serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Federal documents state that Davis was the sole occupant of a vehicle being driven in Jo Daviess County on July 28 that was stopped by a sheriff's deputy for an improper lane violation. Davis gave the deputy a false name of "Dell Davis" and failed to show identification, causing the deputy to ask him to leave the vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, authorities found a green backpack containing 899 grams of methamphetamine, 50.6 grams of heroin containing fentanyl, 8.6 grams of cocaine and 4.1 grams of cannabis, documents state. In addition, a blue bag was found containing three vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 500 grams each, documents state. Over $1,200 in cash also was found in the vehicle.