A “life remembered” story about a Platteville health worker and coverage of a murder trial were among the most-read articles on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from May 31 through Sunday.
1.) A life remembered: Platteville health worker pushed aside barriers, filled life with experiences
2.) Day 6 of trial of man accused of killing girlfriend in Dubuque
3.) Authorities ID man killed in rollover crash in Dubuque County
4.) Police: Dubuque man attacks officers, gives K-9 concussion as they arrest him on charges related to assaults, chase
5.) Dubuque officials propose purchasing downtown business for $1.7 million for parking ramp
6.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Family takes over Dubuque dance studio, new auto business opens, tattoo shop opens in Galena
7.) Galena police investigating after man found dead
8.) Murder trial, Day 3: Video shows Buelow’s initial conversations with Dubuque police
9.) Police: Employee stole tools from Dubuque store, sold them on social media
10.) Fire damages multiple buildings on Dubuque County farm