Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- The State of Iowa implemented a change to its state COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon that resulted in large swings in cases at the state and county level. The state website started showing totals related to individual tests, rather than individuals tested. Previously, if a person had been tested four times during the course of the pandemic, the state reported only that person’s most recent test and result. Now, all four tests and all four results are counted. Those changes caused positivity rates to drop and case numbers to rise, though the number of people who have had COVID-19 likely changed very little.
- Because of those shifts, the Telegraph Herald is now reporting the total number of positive tests for Iowa counties, rather than the number of individuals who tested positive.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate was 3.2%; Clayton County’s rate was 2%; Delaware County’s rate was 2.1%; Jones County’s rate was 2.5%; Jackson County’s rate was 4.9%
- No new deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, nor were any additional deaths reported elsewhere in the TH’s coverage area Saturday.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most recent data, as of Monday afternoon, showed 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There were two Clayton County residents hospitalized; one from Jackson County; one in Jones County; and Delaware County had no residents hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 497 additional positive tests Saturday, increasing its total to 359,007. No new related deaths were reported statewide, so the toll remained at 5,336.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 676 additional cases Saturday, increasing its total to 559,172. The state reported 17 new related deaths, so the toll rose to 6,284.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,922 additional cases Saturday, along with 42 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,172,824 cases and 20,234 deaths.