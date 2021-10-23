BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue residents this week got their first look at the city’s proposed comprehensive plan, more than 40 years after the previous plan was completed.
A small group of residents and city officials viewed the first draft at a recent public input meeting. The document provides the city with a vision for long-range goals and objectives in areas such as economic development, outdoor recreation, housing, infrastructure and facilities, transportation and land use.
This is the first comprehensive plan the city has created since 1977. East Central Intergovernmental Association worked with the city to complete the plan, beginning about a year ago, ECIA Senior Planner Dan Fox said.
During the meeting, Fox discussed several highlights, noting that the city has a growing population and a high demand for housing.
“The fact that the city is expanding and needs room to grow is something that … shaped a lot of the recommendations in this plan,” Fox said.
The proposal features a future land use map to help city leaders prepare for upcoming development and growth. ECIA officials identified three areas where the city could expand, covering about 900 acres to the north, south and west of current city limits. They also pinpointed seven key areas where future development is likely, including the downtown district, Off Shore Resort and several agricultural properties.
Other recommendations include conducting an inventory of parking options, developing an interconnected bicycle and pedestrian network and expanding the city’s parks and trails.
Continued investment in tourist attractions, maintenance of public infrastructure and preservation of the city’s historic buildings also were noted as priorities.
Specific implementation steps have not yet been developed. Fox said these details will be added to the plan after ECIA officials receive public input, which citizens can submit on the project website. He said comments will be accepted for at least the next 30 days.
Once the proposed plan is finalized, ECIA representatives will present it to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The City Council then will hold a public hearing on the plan before voting on whether to adopt it.
Meeting attendees expressed approval for the draft.
“This is a lot of information to look at, but it’s presented in a really concise and ... accurate way, so that folks should be able to get through it fairly quickly and easily,” said Jeff Mueller, chairman of the city’s Board of Adjustment.